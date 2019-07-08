Akshay Kumar gets trolled for his Canadian citizenship after actor welcomes BMC on Twitter

Actor Akshay Kumar's Canadian citizenship became a subject of trolling Sunday after the actor welcomed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's debut on Twitter, saying people can now tweet their "suggestions and grievances" to the civic body directly.

Akshay was the subject of intense speculation about his citizenship after he did not vote in Mumbai on 29 April in the fourth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.

Later, the 51-year-old said he had never hidden or denied the fact that he holds a Canadian passport.

On Sunday, the actor tweeted, "The BMC is now on twitter as @mybmc, you can now tweet your suggestions/ grievances to BMC directly and get them addressed. Try it now to make your voice heard directly."

The BMC is now on twitter as @mybmc, you can now tweet your suggestions/ grievances to BMC directly and get them addressed.

Try it now to make your voice heard directly. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 6, 2019

This, however, didn't go down well with several people who called the tweet ironical. The replies to his tweet ranged from being abusive to ones mentioning his Canadian nationality. "Toothpaste mein desh ki mitti hai, handwash mein desh ki suraksha hai, saabun mein deshbhakti ka jhaag hai....lekin passport mein desh ki naagrikta nahi hai. Ye kaisa deshprem hai. Canadian," a user wrote.

Dear @akshaykumar Toothpaste mein desh ki mitti hai, handwash mein desh ki suraksha hai, saabun mein deshbhakti ka jhaag hai…film hit karane ke liye deshvakt hain...lekin passport mein desh ki naagrikta nahi hai. Ye kaisa deshprem hai. Canadian Film ke time yaad ata hain INDIA — HirAk ZyOtI SaRmAh (@imhirak_) July 7, 2019

The actor had earlier said he doesn't understand the "unwarranted interest and negativity" about his citizenship as he works in the country and pays his taxes here.

"While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for India to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal, non-political, and of no consequence to others," he had said.

Updated Date: Jul 08, 2019 17:08:21 IST