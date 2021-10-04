Entertainment

Akshay Kumar films Raksha Bandhan in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, says 'this place brings back memories'

Akshay Kumar in his post said he had gone for a morning run on the sets of Raksha Bandhan in Chandni Chowk, his birthplace

FP Staff October 04, 2021 15:43:58 IST
Akshay Kumar on Monday said filming for his upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, his birthplace, brought back “many memories”.

Kumar started shooting for the Aanand L Rai directorial in Delhi on Sunday, two months after the team finished the Mumbai schedule.

The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a video of his “morning run” in Chandni Chowk.

The actor had previously visited Delhi in August to launch the trailer of his feature film BellBottom.

Raksha Bandhan, starring Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead, is billed as a story that celebrates relationships. The movie also features Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth in the role of Kumar’s sisters.

