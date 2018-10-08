Akshay Kumar files plaint against morphed video showing him speak on Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar row

As Nana Patekar finds himself in the middle of a raging sexual harassment row, his Housefull 4 co-star, Akshay Kumar, filed a complaint with the cyber cell at the Bandra-Kurla Complex regarding a morphed video. The video, which had been doing the rounds on the Internet, had been edited to make it seem like Kumar was commenting on Tanushree Dutta's allegations against Patekar, reports News18.

#BREAKING-- @akshaykumar files a complaint with the cyber cell of @MumbaiPolice regarding a morphed video of him being circulated on social media which is edited in a way to show that he is expressing his opinion about @nanagpatekar-Tanushree controversy | #BollywoodMeToo pic.twitter.com/AuU93525y5 — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 8, 2018

Police officers and Kumar's spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement given to Hindustan Times. “The narrative of the video was edited in a way that it looks like Kumar is expressing his views on the Dutta-Patekar controversy, which he never did,” said an officer.

Dutta has accused Patekar of sexually harassing and intimidating her on the sets of the 2008 film Horn 'OK' Pleassss. Patekar, who had been shooting in Jodhpur for his upcoming film, returned to Mumbai on 6 October and accused Dutta of lying about the alleged incident. The actress also filed a police complaint against him on the same day.

Although Patekar was supposed to hold a press conference on 8 October at his Andheri residence, he cancelled it on Monday morning without giving any reason.

