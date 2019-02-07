Akshay Kumar fan from Haryana arrested for allegedly trespassing into actor's Juhu residence

Police have arrested a man in his twenties for allegedly trespassing into the house of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in suburban Juhu.

Ankit Goswami, resident of Haryana, wanted to meet Kumar, his favourite Bollywood star, and had travelled to Mumbai only for this purpose, a senior police official said.

He found the actor's address through Google search and tried to enter his house late Monday night but a security guard caught him.

The Juhu Police questioned him and arrested him Tuesday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya.

He was booked under IPC for trespassing, he said, adding that Goswami is now in judicial custody.

As per a report in Times Now, a similar incident happened last year at Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments when a fan who claimed to be Salman's wife had entered the actor's building. She had even become aggressive and was screaming that Khan was her husband and that she would not leave without meeting him. The guards had to then intervene to bring the matter under control. Fortunately, Salman had been away shooting in Abu Dhabi when the incident took place.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2019 10:14:48 IST