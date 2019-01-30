You are here:

Akshay Kumar faces heavy trolling for old interview where he stated his films work best in Pakistan

FP Staff

Jan 30, 2019 11:04:06 IST

Akshay Kumar generally has a clean persona in terms of media faux pas. However, fans recently began targeting the actor on social media when a video clip of an old interview resurfaced. The video has him stating that his films perform best in Pakistan.

The actor is seen commenting, "Pakistan mein meri filmein sabse zaada business karti hai. Jitna pyaar wahan se milta hai, shayad hi kahin se milta hai! (My films work best in Pakistan. The love I get from the country is more than any other place).”

The statement irked many of his fans and followers who immediately started opining on social media. Many pointed out that this very statement would have garnered grave reactions had it been said by any of the famous Khans in the industry. From right wing group attacks, to burnt effigies, fans stated that a Muslim actor in the industry may have had to face it all.

On the work front, Akshay has three films lined up, Kesari, Housefull 4 and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

