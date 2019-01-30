Akshay Kumar faces heavy trolling for old interview where he stated his films work best in Pakistan

Akshay Kumar generally has a clean persona in terms of media faux pas. However, fans recently began targeting the actor on social media when a video clip of an old interview resurfaced. The video has him stating that his films perform best in Pakistan.

The actor is seen commenting, "Pakistan mein meri filmein sabse zaada business karti hai. Jitna pyaar wahan se milta hai, shayad hi kahin se milta hai! (My films work best in Pakistan. The love I get from the country is more than any other place).”

The statement irked many of his fans and followers who immediately started opining on social media. Many pointed out that this very statement would have garnered grave reactions had it been said by any of the famous Khans in the industry. From right wing group attacks, to burnt effigies, fans stated that a Muslim actor in the industry may have had to face it all.

Ab batao @akshaykumar ko Dhkke maarke Desh Se Bahar Kaha Bhagaya jaaye..

Rt For Canada

Like For Pakistan — A l t a f (@BeingAltaff27) January 28, 2019

Ye hi agar SRK ne bola hota to ek weak tak anti national SRK trend karta pic.twitter.com/Ld3OTlVaPp — भाईसाहब (@Bhai_saheb) January 28, 2019

Been a fan of @akshaykumar since I was a teenager; back when political leanings didn't interfere in my liking of individuals. I still adore him but it's sad to see how he's been helping to further party propaganda. Also it's high time he clarifies the mystery of his nationality. — The Drowsy Goofball (A.) (@DrowsyGoofball) January 28, 2019

Isko paisa mile toh ye "Hafiz saeed Zindabaad" bol de😂 — human (@humanbeing1857) January 28, 2019

Aggar yahi baat Khan's ne boli hoti toh baval ho jaata — Amit Kumar (@AmitKum32463769) January 28, 2019

Akshay Kumar is a global citizen of next level: He lives in Canada, gets love from Pakistan and sells nationalism in India. — Batty (@MrBatty_) January 29, 2019

On the work front, Akshay has three films lined up, Kesari, Housefull 4 and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2019 11:04:06 IST