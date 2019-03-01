You are here:

Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 lakh each to brides at mass marriage in Maharashtra

FP Staff

Mar 01, 2019 18:02:49 IST

Akshay Kumar has presented 100 brides a sum of Rs 1 lakh at a 'samuhik vivah' or mass marriage event in Maharashtra.

A source told DNA, "Akshay and Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, were present at a samuhik vivaah of lesser-privileged persons. Around 100 couples tied the knot under the same roof. Akshay is said to have given each bride a gift of Rs 1 lakh. The money was deposited into their individual accounts. It was the actor’s way of ensuring that these newly-married couples have something substantial to begin their lives with."

Fadnavis thanked Kumar and also tweeted photographs from the event on 22 February.

Kumar recently contributed a sum of Rs 5 crore to the families of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in Kashmir's Pulwama district via Bharat Ke Veer, a fundraising initiative of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. He also donated Rs 15 lakh to  to Sundari Devi, the wife of Jeet Ram Gurjar, who was among the slain soldiers.

