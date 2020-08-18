Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore to flood-hit Assam; Sarbananda Sonowal thanks actor
The Assam chief minister took to his Twitter account to thank Akshay Kumar for his contribution
Actor Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1 crore to Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the people affected by floods in the northeast state.
The chief minister took to his Twitter account to thank the actor for his contribution. Sharing the news CM Sarbananda Sonowal wrote, "You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena."
Check out the post
Thank you @akshaykumar ji for your kind contribution of ₹1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena.
— Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 18, 2020
The actor had earlier donated a huge sum of Rs 25 crore to PM CARES Fund and also made hefty donations to CM's relief fund.
The actor had a few days back decided to contribute Rs 1 crore each to Bihar and Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help combat the flood situation in their states. According to a report in Hindustan Times, a source stated that the actor spoke to the CM of both states and pledged the sum at a time when both places are affected by natural calamity. As per the source, both CMs expressed gratitude and appreciated the actor's gesture.
The actor had in 2019 donated Rs 1 crore to Orissa's relief fund after the state was hit by Cyclone Fani. He had, later in the same year, donated finds to rehabilitate 25 families from Bihar who had struggled during the floods in October.
