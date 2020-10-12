Akshay Kumar, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi resume shooting for period drama Prithviraj at Mumbai's YRF Studios

Prithviraj marks Kumar's reunion with the YRF Films after Tashan in 2008.

Akshay Kumar has started shooting for biographical drama 12th-century ruler Prithviraj Chauhan.

Titled Prithviraj, the movie is directed by critically-acclaimed writer-director Chandraparaksh Dwivedi. Yash Raj Films (YRF) is producing the project. This project marks Kumar's reunion with the studio after Tashan in 2008.

Dwivedi, in a statement, said the team is excited to return to the sets after a gap of six months due to coronavirus pandemic. “Yes, we have resumed Prithviraj shoot at YRF studios and the entire team is excited to have a great shooting schedule!"

Kumar essays the titular character in the film, while Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar plays Sanyogita. Prithviraj also features Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood.

The feature was announced last year in September and had completed the major portion of its filming before the pandemic.

According to a release issued by the makers, an extravagant set has been built inside the YRF Studios compound and all safety precautions have been put in place for a smooth shoot.

Dwivedi is best known for directing and starring in television epic Chanakya (1991). He also directed movie adaptation of Amrita Pritam's Partition-set novel Pinjar (2003).

Kumar recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of espionage thriller film Bell Bottom in the UK. The actor is also looking forward to the release of his horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb. The film will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on 9 November.