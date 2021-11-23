The trailer of Atrangi Re will release tomorrow, 24 November

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush’s Atrangi Re will have a direct-to-digital release on Disney Plus Hotstar soon.

Informing fans about the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handle and said that Atrangi Re trailer will release tomorrow, 24 November and it will also have a direct OTT release soon.

Meanwhile, Bell Bottom actor Akshay Kumar unveiled the first look of Khan, Dhanush and himself from Atrangi Re. He also shared motion posters on his social media handle and gave us a glimpse into the colourful world of the three characters.

For the unversed, Atrangi Re will be the second movie of Akshay Kumar that will have direct to OTT release post his horror comedy film titled Laxmii that released during the pandemic.

In the motion poster, the three characters are captured in various looks from the film. Moreover, each character in the poster has a specific tune that plays in the background, most probably from the songs picturised on them. In the movie, Dhanush will be seen playing a character called Vishu while Khan will essay the role of Rinku.

Atrangi Re is directed by Aanand L Rai, who has earlier worked with Tamil star Dhanush in Raanjhanaa. Rai has previously helmed movies like Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan among others.

Moreover, Atrangi Re is produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. In terms of the music, the music of the film is composed by none other than AR Rahman.