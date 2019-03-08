You are here:

Akshay Kumar condemns those demanding proof of IAF strike: No one should question the forces

FP Staff

Mar 08, 2019 13:36:23 IST

Akshay Kumar's was recently in the news for donating Rs 5 crore to the families of the jawans killed in the gruesome Pulawama attack, which claimed the lives 44 defence personnel. The actor pledged the amount through a fundraising initiative of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Padman actor, at a recent event, was asked to share his views on those demanding proof of The Indian Air Force's strikes. The actor replied, "Our jawans struggle at the border and sacrifice their lives for us. No one should question them or their valour. To ask for proof (of the strikes) is wrong; no one should do that. Our jawans leave their peaceful lives at home so that all of us can sleep in peace. How can we ask them for proof?"

He had taken to Twitter to condemn the attack on 14 February, stating that it 'should not be forgotten'.

On the professional front, the actor has big releases like Housefull 4, Mission Mangal, and Good News coming up this year. His Kesari, starring Parineeti Chopra, is based on the historic battle of Saragarhi and is slated to release on 21 March.

