It is known to all that Bollywood went through a difficult phase in the last few months, with a number of films failing to perform at the box office. However, the month of August emerged as a beacon of hope for the industry. The stellar performances of the films released this month are a testament to the stronghold of Bollywood among the audience. Gadar 2 and OMG 3, both hit the theatres on 11 August and what unfolded later was heartwarming. Despite the box office clash, both films were flooded with positive reviews which later resulted in their tremendous box office collections. Shattering the notion that Bollywood is staggering, Gadar 2 has already crossed the 300-crore mark while Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 is also doing significant business.

Akshay Kumar expresses gratitude over OMG 2, Gadar 2 success

Witnessing the achievements of the films, Akshay Kumar is apparently ecstatic. The actor, on his X handle, shared a glimpse from OMG 2, which displays his character singing ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The attempt by the actor is noteworthy as both films have pulled the crowd to the cinema halls. Sharing the clip, Akshay Kumar also penned a special note that read, “A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in Indian Film History! प्यार और आभार🙏🏻# Gadar2 in cinemas #OMG2 in cinemas.”

Take a look for yourself:

प्यार और आभार🙏🏻#Gadar2 in cinemas#OMG2 in cinemas pic.twitter.com/63l8G4JTA6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 17, 2023

OMG 2 collections

Released on 11 August, OMG 2 managed to earn a first-day collection of Rs 10.26 crore. It went on to earn Rs 15.30 crore and Rs 17.55 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Till now, the film has managed to mint a total of Rs 79.47 crores which is indeed remarkable as the film got fewer screens.

OMG 2 is the sequel to the 2012 film, OMG: Oh My God! which starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Akshay essayed the role of Lord Krishna, while Paresh Rawal played the role of a businessman in the film. Moving forward to 2023, the actor is essaying the role of a messenger of Lord Shiva in OMG 2. Apart from Akshay, OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.