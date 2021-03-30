Akshay Kumar begins shooting for Ram Setu, reveals his first look as an archaeologist
Akshay Kumar said Ram Setu is one of his 'most special' films and he is looking forward to the audience's reaction to his performance.
Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday started shooting for his action-adventure drama Ram Setu. Kumar, who plays an archaeologist in the film, took to Twitter to share his first look.
The 53-year-old actor said Ram Setu is one of his "most special" films and he is looking forward to the audience's reaction to his performance.
"The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. Ram Setu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me," Kumar wrote.
The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me🙏🏻 @Asli_Jacqueline@Nushrratt@Abundantia_Ent@LycaProductions pic.twitter.com/beI6p0hO0I
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 30, 2021
@PrimeVideoIN @vikramix @ShikhaaSharma03 #AbhishekSharma#DrChandraprakashDwivedi#CapeOfGoodFilms — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 30, 2021
Directed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame, Ram Setu is produced by Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Amazon Prime Video.
The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has directed Kumar-starrer upcoming period film Prithviraj, is attached as a creative producer.
The team had kickstarted the filming of Ram Setu with a mahurat shot in Ayodhya on 18 March. The makers are planning to shoot the film across multiple schedules over the next few months.
A major portion of the movie will be shot in Mumbai.
