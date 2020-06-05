You are here:

Akshay Kumar becomes only Indian to feature in Forbes 2020 list of world's highest-paid celebs, with Rs 366 cr

Actor Akshay Kumar has become the only Bollywood celebrity to make it to the annual list of highest-paid celebrities released by Forbes.

As per Forbes, the Mission Mangal actor has earned an estimate of$48.5 million (approximately Rs 366 crore) over the last 12 months which makes him the 52nd highest-paid celebrity on the list.

Though he made it to the list, the Kesari actor's rank has dropped from 33 last year to 52 this year.

However, he still left the Hollywood biggies like Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Rihanna trailing behind.

Some of the biggest hits of the 52-year-old actor over the last one year include Mission Mangal, Good Newwz, Kesari, and Housefull 4.

American media personality and model Kylie Jenner has topped the list this year with her earnings of $590 million.

Other celebrities who made it to the list are rapper Kanye West who bagged the second position with $170 million earnings, actor Dwayne Johnson who stood at 11th position, and footballers Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2020 14:24:41 IST

