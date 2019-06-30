Akshay Kumar becomes brand ambassador, strategic advisor to fitness technology startup GOQii

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has always been a passionate advocate for health and fitness. The Padman actor used to be a martial arts instructor well before he began his career in the film industry. Recently, Akshay collaborated with GOQii, a fitness technology start-up that provides users with wearable fitness bands inclusive of customised personal coaching.

Vishal Gondal, chief executive officer of GOQii, said that Akshay had joined the venture as an investor and strategic advisor. "We are extremely happy to have Akshay Kumar as part of our GOQii Family. He personifies the values that GOQii stands for and is a living example of what we advocate - exercise, eat healthy and rest well. GOQii is committed to making the world a healthy and happy place, with Akshay Kumar we will get there soon," Gondal said in a statement to Economic Times.

Announcing the news on social media, Gondal tagged Akshay on Twitter.

Check out Akshay Kumar's latest fitness venture:

Welcome to the @GOQii Family @akshaykumar together we shall make India healthy and happy #BeTheForce pic.twitter.com/peI3kCcrsb — Vishal Gondal (@vishalgondal) June 28, 2019

Talking about his collaboration, Akshay said in a statement, "I believe in the GOQii preventive health ecosystem, and am proud to be associated with such a passionate team. Health is not a short term goal and can be achieved by adopting a healthy lifestyle. I, along with the team of leading GOQii Coaches, will be working to making 130 crore Indians healthy."

Akshay will be conducting a quiz titled India Health Quiz, on GOQii Play, which is an exclusive Health and fitness OTT platform. He will also be hosting live coaching sessions on the platform.

Earlier this year, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor supported yoga and wellness startup, SARVA, which is known to have eminent global investors, like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, reports News18.

Updated Date: Jun 30, 2019 09:28:16 IST