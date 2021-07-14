Compared to lab testing which can take up to 72 hours in some cases, CoviSelf yields results in 20 minutes.

Akshay Kumar featured in an endorsement of CoviSelf, a self-testing rapid antigen test kit for COVID-19 by Pune-based pharma company Mylab Discovery Solutions. In the clip, the actor gives step-by-step instructions on how to use the testing kit at home.

COVID-19 test now made easy with #CoviSelf, India’s first self test Rapid Antigen test kit. #TestYourselfByYourself@MylabSolutionspic.twitter.com/FwDpegXwxp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 14, 2021

According to Mint, Kumar was confirmed as the brand ambassador for the COVID-19 test kit, a first from an Indian firm, in June. "Akshay Kumar is the true advocate for healthy living and has set an example for outstanding lifestyle choices. He will be the perfect motivator to encourage people to get the testing done and spread awareness on the importance of early diagnosis," the company had said in a statement.

CoviSelf was approved for use by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on 20 May. Mint writes that the kit can be bought over-the-counter for a price of ₹250 from local and online pharmacies. The Indian Express had reported that it can even be bought on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

As per the ICMR guidelines, CoviSelf can be used by symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, as well as those who have come in contact with a COVID-19 person. Compared to lab testing which can take up to 72 hours in some cases, this do-it-yourself kit yields results in 20 minutes.