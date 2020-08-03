Akshay Kumar announces new film with Anand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan; shares first poster

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Rakshabandhan will be produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Akshay Kumar's production house Cape Of Good Films.

Akshay Kumar on Monday took to Twitter to announce his next film Raksha Bandhan. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan will be produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films. The film is written by the director's long time collaborator, Himanshu Sharma, whose credits include Zero, Raanjhanaa and the Tanu Weds Manu franchise.

Kumar revealed the first poster of the film and wrote, "A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly, it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career." He adds that he has dedicated this film to his sisters.

Raksha Bandhan is likely to release on 5 November, 2021

Meanwhile, Kumar will also star in Rai's upcoming feature Atrangi Re. The project is a joint production by Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Cape Of Good Films.

Kumar will soon be heading to the United Kingdom to start the shooting for his next action drama Bellbottom. The team of Bellbottom, including actors Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta, will also be travelling to the UK in August for a start-to-finish schedule. The producers had previously mentioned that they have chalked out a plan to ensure the safety of the entire crew amid the pandemic.

Apart from these films, Kumar has Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj in pipeline.