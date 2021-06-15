Bellbottom was first scheduled for April and then for May, but the release was delayed owing to lockdown restrictions throughout the country.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming spy thriller Bellbottom has received a final release date and the film is set to see a theatrical release on 27 July. The film was first scheduled to open in April, then in May, but the COVID-19 second wave pushed things back.

Check out the official announcement here

The producers had previously dismissed all rumours pertaining to the film releasing on the OTT platforms. Requesting the media to refrain from publishing any unconfirmed information, Pooja Entertainment has said that the producers will make a release announcement "at the opportune time."

The espionage thriller also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. Pooja Entertainment will be presenting Bellbottom in association with Emmay Entertainment. The film has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bellbottom has been written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh.

The spy film had become one of the first films to have been shot after the pandemic restrictions were lifted. The whole team flew to the United Kingdom to shoot for the movie in August last year.

Several projects have delayed theatrical release in lieu of the current health crisis. Salman Khan's cop film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was simultaneously screened in cinemas and on a pay-per-view basis on ZEEPlex.