Akshat Utkarsh, aspiring actor from Bihar, dies allegedly of suicide at Mumbai residence

Akshat Utkarsh's uncle Ranjit Singh has claimed that his nephew was murdered, adding that the Mumbai Police has not even filed an FIR.

Akshat Utkarsh, aspiring actor from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, has died allegedly by suicide in Mumbai's Andheri on Sunday night, reports Asian News International. He was 26.

The Mumbai Police told the news outlet that a case has been lodged and the matter is under investigation. The body of the deceased was handed over to his family, following a postmortem examination.

Actor Akshat Utkarsh dies allegedly by suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Andheri area. Case lodged, matter being probed. Body handed over to family after postmortem: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

"We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are enquiring the matter. Preliminary enquiry and autopsy report do not indicate any foul play. The incident took place on Sunday night somewhere between 10 pm and 11:30 PM," Someshwar Kanthe, senior police inspector at Andheri's Amboli police station, told Hindustan Times.

The report states that Utkarsh's friends who were questioned by the police said the actor was in depression because of the coronavirus lockdown. He was also going through financial trouble due to which he had to borrow money.

Utkarsh's uncle Ranjit Singh told Hindustan Times that Utkarsh was murdered, adding that the Mumbai Police has not filed an First Information Report (FIR). He refuted claims of his nephew suffering from depression, saying that Utkarsh was looking for work and had bagged a role in a film.

Police sources said that an FIR had not been lodged as the postmortem declared the cause of death as suicide. A note has also not been found, states The Quint.

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669