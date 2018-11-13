Akshara Haasan files FIR with Mumbai Police after private photographs are leaked online

Akshara Haasan filed an FIR at the Versova police station, Mumbai on 11 November after her private photographs were posted online without her consent. An officer of the police station told Mumbai Mirror that a complaint had been registered under the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act against an unknown suspect. He added that the police is trying to track the suspect.

The officer also told Mirror, "The cybercrime cell of the Mumbai police have been conducting a parallel probe in the matter and are trying to track down the IP address from where the pictures were initially shared on the internet to reach the culprit."

On 7 November, Haasan issued a statement addressing the incident via her official Twitter handle. Tagging the Mumbai Police and the Cyber Cell she had written, "It's particularly disturbing and deeply upsetting to see that at a time when the nation has woken up to the #MeToo movement, there are still people out there who would harass and attempt to share private pictures of a young girl in the public eye only to derive some perverse pleasure that appeals only to them."

Haasan had made her Bollywood debut with with Shamitabh opposite Amitabh Bachchan in 2015.

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2018 14:11 PM