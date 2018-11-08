Akshara Haasan approaches Mumbai Police,Cyber Crime Cell for help after private photos are leaked online

Akshara Haasan's private photographs from her phone were recently leaked online. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Shamitabh opposite Amitabh Bachchan, issued a statement addressing the incident via her official Twitter handle.

Tagging Mumbai Police and the Cyber Cell she wrote, "It's particularly disturbing and deeply upsetting to see that at a time when the nation has woken up to the #MeToo movement, there are still people out there who would harass and attempt to share private pictures of a young girl in the public eye only to derive some perverse pleasure that appeals only to them."

Her post was retweeted by her sister, actress Shruti as well.

Akshara is not the first actress to be the victim of cybercrime. According to India Today, British actress Amy Jackson's phone was recently hacked and her intimate photos were leaked on the internet. Jackson had said she would register a complaint with the cyber crime cell in London and make sure the perpetrators were held accountable.

In February, several prominent Twitter users' accounts, Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav and Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta as well as actors Anupam Kher and Abhishek Bachchan, were hacked by a Pro-Pakistan Turkey-based cyber group 'Turkish Cyber Army Ayyildiz'.

