Akira Kurosawa’s Ikiru to get Hollywood remake from Carol producer Stephen Woolley

Stephen Woolley, producer of films like Carol and On Chesil Beach, is set to remake Akira Kurosawa’s Ikiru, reports Deadline. Woolley announced the remake in the foreword of a book which discusses Scala Cinema, the theater that he set up in 1979.

Scala Cinema: 1978 to 1993 is written by Jane Giles and is published by Fab Press on 18 October.

The theatre was a British counterpart to the 'grindhouse' venues on the US west coast. It was founded in 1970 with its first all-nighter show as Ikiru. The Japanese feature charts the narrative of a bureaucrat who tries to find meaning in life after he is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Woolley said that he still draws inspiration from the Scala programmes. “Nearly 40 years on from that Scala screening, I’m reading a screenplay today for a version I commissioned that will be set in 1950s London, and which I hope to shoot next year,” said the producer.

He also mentioned that the intention of Scala cinema was to distill the best of “idiosyncratic cinemas” such as The Everyman in Hampstead, the ICA on the Mall and the Screen on the Green, which juxtaposed music, performance as well as what Woolley called a “healthy disregard for censorship of any kind”.

“When I look back at the programme I produced in June 1979, I realise that all of the ingredients are there as a blueprint for the future, from Klaus Kinski rubbing shoulders with John Wayne, Judy Garland linking hands with Toshiro Mifune, and Rock Rock Rock! sharing time with The Battle of Chile,” the producer wrote.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2018 18:39 PM