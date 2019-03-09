Akash Ambani-Sholka Mehta wedding: Tony Blair, Ban Ki-Moon, Sundar Pichai among guests

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Akash is set to marry Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond merchant Russell and Mona Mehta, today (9 March). The couple's wedding will be attended by a bevy of world leaders and corporate personalities.

Akash and Sholka's wedding will see former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair in attendance. Ban Ki-Moon, South Korean politician and diplomat who was the eighth UN Secretary General, will also attend the event along with his spouse Yoo Soon-taek.

Others guests expected at the wedding include Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Finance minister Piyush Goyal, Saudi oil minister Khalid Al Falih and his wife, Belgian politician and Member of European Parliament Veronique De Kepper, Indian congress leader Anand Sharma, and US politician Eric Cantor.

From the corporate circuit, Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Samsung vice chairman JY Lee, Goggle CEO Sundar Pichai along with wife Anjali, N Chandrasekaran who is the Chairman of Tata Sons, CEO of Coca-Cola James Quincey, and Netflix founder Reed Hastings are expected to mark their presence at Akash's wedding.

Ahead of their son's wedding, Mukesh and Nita Ambani sent 50,000 sweet boxes to the Mumbai Police. The Jio World Centre, located in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), is the venue for the function.

