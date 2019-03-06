You are here:

Akash Ambani pre-wedding celebration: Family hosts Mahashivratri puja; Shreya Ghoshal performs at sangeet ceremony

FP Staff

Mar 06, 2019 16:23:42 IST

After the grand three-day celebrations in Switzerland, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding festivities are getting grander with each passing day. The Ambani family held yet another sangeet and puja ceremony on the occasion of the Hindu festival Mahashivratri at the Ambani residence Antilia.

According to Indo-Asian News Service, the sangeet ceremony at the Antilia mansion had a special performance by singer Shreya Ghoshal with 1600 guests in attendance. Various photos and videos from the event are on social media, showcasing the mood at the event. The guests were invited by the groom’s parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani for a musical concert, followed by dinner.


Maha Shivratri Pooja at the Ambani House along with Pooja for the Indian Army! 🙏🇮🇳

#AboutLastNight : #ShreyaGhoshal with #IshaAmbani, #AnandPiramal, #NitaAmbani, #MukeshAmbani & #KokilaBenAmbani for #AkashAmbani & #ShlokaMehta’s wedding festivities! ♥️ Follow @akustoletheshlo, for more updates. . . #akustoletheshlo #ambaniwedding #antilia #indianwedding #bollywood #bigfatindianwedding #ambanifamily #ambani

The couple, who got engaged last year, will get married on 9 March, at Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

