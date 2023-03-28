Akanksha Dubey death case: Video of Bhojpuri actress crying inconsolably during IG live goes viral
At a time when fans and well-wishers are sharing their condolences on the internet, a viral video that shows the late actress crying inconsolably during a live Instagram session has grabbed attention.
In a shocking turn of events, Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead in her hotel room in Varanasi on Sunday. While preliminary reports suggest that she died by suicide, the police are still investigating the case. At a time when fans and well-wishers are sharing their condolences on the internet, a viral video that shows the late actress crying inconsolably during a live Instagram session has grabbed attention. The video which has recently gained traction on social media has left fans wondering whether the actress was emotionally disturbed before her demise. The video was reportedly shot hours before her death.
In a clip from her Instagram live, the actress can be seen covering her face as she cries and wipes her tears.
Akanksha Dubey’s death
As reported by ETimes, Akanksha Dubey was in Varanasi for the shooting of her new film ‘Nayak’ and was staying in a hotel. It was in the morning when her makeup boy went to call her from her room, only to find her dead. “The prima facie report suggests it might be a case of suicide. But we have to wait for the post-mortem report to be sure of the cause of the death,” a police source said as quoted by ETimes.
While the police in a statement has ruled out any ‘foul play’ in the death case, the late actress’ mother has reportedly also lodged a complaint against Akanksha’s boyfriend and Bhojpuri star Samar Singh. Singh who has also broken his silence on Akanksha’s sudden death recently took to social media and shared a post saying that he has been left “speechless.”
Many others from the industry including personalities like Rani Chatterjee, Vinay Anand, and Aamrapali Dubey also took to social media and paid condolences.
