Akal Takht announces 'ban' on controversial Punjabi film Nanak Shah Fakir scheduled to release on 13 April

Chandigarh: With a section of the Sikhs opposing the film Nanak Shah Fakir for its portrayal of the Sikh Gurus as living human beings, the Akal Takht on Monday announced a ban on its release scheduled for 13 April.

"We have imposed a ban on the controversial movie Nanak Shah Fakir. The film cannot be released (on 13 April)," Akal Takht Jathedar Gurbachan Singh told the media in Amritsar, around 250 km from Chandigarh.

The Akal Takht is the highest temporal seat of Sikh religion. He said the religious sentiments of the community had been hurt over the portrayal of the Sikh masters. The movie was earlier to be released in 2015 but was shelved following the controversy.

With a number of Bollywood and Punjabi movies running into trouble vis-a-vis Sikh organisations over the portrayal of community members and the Sikh Gurus, the Akal Takht also decided to constitute a Sikh Censor Board on the matter.

In future, the Jathedar said, filmmakers will be required to seek the approval of the said board before starting a movie project in which Sikh religion or Sikhs were to be portrayed or highlighted in any manner.

Published Date: Apr 10, 2018 10:33 AM | Updated Date: Apr 10, 2018 10:33 AM