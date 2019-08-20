Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai crosses the Rs 100 cr mark in worldwide collections; Comali tops TN box office

Thala Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai has successfully sailed past the Rs 100 cr gross mark globally in less than two weeks of theatrical run. Despite being a niche film, the Vinoth-directed drama is still sustaining well at the ticket window with its fantastic second-weekend total of Rs 6.8 cr in TN. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film has pulled in nearly Rs 70 cr of its worldwide theatrical sales from Ajith's home turf, Tamil Nadu.

Nerkonda Paarvai, which dethroned holdover Hollywood hit Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw to become the top-grossing film in the state last weekend, has pushed Ajith's total theatrical receipts this year in TN to more than Rs 200 cr. It's a remarkable feat since it's the first time any actor has contributed Rs 200 cr gross in Tamil Nadu in a single calendar year. The success of the film has shattered general misconceptions that content-driven subjects headlined by top stars would fail at the box-office.

The film topped the Chennai city box-office once again in its second weekend, followed by Jayam Ravi's latest release Comali. The 11-day total of Nerkonda Paarvai in Chennai city until August 18 is estimated to be an excellent Rs 9.70 cr. The movie, which featured Shraddha Srinath reprising the role played by Taapsee Pannu in the original Pink, has become Ajith's third top-grossing title in TN after Viswasam, and Vedalam. In Karnataka, Nerkonda Paarvai is said to have grossed Rs 4.5 cr, and the rest of India total is pegged at Rs 2.6 cr until the second weekend.

Jayam Ravi's comedy entertainer Comali has surpassed Nerkonda Paarvai at the TN box-office for the Independence Day weekend. After registering the highest opening day total for Jayam Ravi in TN on 15 August with Rs 5.35 cr, the Friday-Saturday gross of the film is estimated as Rs 13.7 cr, taking the extended four-day total in the state to Rs 19.05 cr. This is the best opening weekend figure for Jayam Ravi in his career in his home ground.

New Tollywood release Evaru, an adaptation of Spanish thriller The Invisible Guest, has reportedly garnered a worldwide share of Rs 7.3 cr in its four-day extended weekend. The film starring Adivi Sesh, and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles has received excellent reviews from both critics and audiences alike. The worldwide theatrical rights of Evaru were pegged at Rs 9 cr, and the film is expected to breakeven for distributors before the end of the second weekend if it holds well in the next few days.

Ranarangam, which released alongside Evaru, has turned out to be a dud at the box-office with its global first-weekend share of Rs 7.4 cr. The theatrical rights of the film starring Sharwanand, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Kajal Aggarwal were valued at nearly Rs 15 cr. With the huge drop on Saturday and Sunday, Ranarangam is expected to incur losses for the stakeholders involved.

Malayalam blockbuster Thanneer Mathan Dinangal helmed by newcomer Girish AD has become the fourth highest-earning film of 2019 in Kerala after Lucifer, Madhura Raja, and Kumbalangi Nights. The coming-of-age high-school drama, which was made on a shoestring budget of Rs 2 cr, has hauled in a whopping global total of Rs 31 cr in 24 days. Nearly Rs 18 cr of the worldwide theatrical revenue has come from Kerala, where the film yielded a massive 400% recovery for investors.

