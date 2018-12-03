Ajith wanted Viswasam to be 'sure-shot entertainer', his performance has an added dimension, says director Siva

Thala Ajith's Viswasam is the next big-ticket release from Tamil cinema alongside Superstar Rajinikanth's Petta. Both the movies are being planned for a Pongal 2019 release. While there's a handful of interesting information available on Petta, which is being helmed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, the makers of Viswasam have kept the details shrouded in secrecy except for the first look posters and a viral motion poster which has clocked more than eight million views.

In his first interaction about the film with Tamil weekly Vikatan, director Siva shared some interesting insight into the characters played by Ajith, Nayanthara and also about the premise. "From the beginning itself, Ajith sir wanted the film to be a sure-shot festival entertainer. The story is set in Koduvilarpatti village in Theni district. The film revolves around emotional incidents that occur in the lives of the people residing there who are courageous yet innocent," said Siva.

Siva said the title Viswasam is integral to the story of the film. "We have to be loyal in our relationships. Irrespective of whether we are affectionate towards people whom we love, we have to be faithful to them," he avers.

Speculations have been rife over the past few weeks that Ajith plays a dual role in the film since the motion poster featured him sporting two looks. Refuting rumours, Siva said, "He plays only one role. He essays a flamboyant character called Thokku Durai and will be seen sporting a handlebar moustache. In the first half, the story happens in the village. The second half will move to the city backdrop."

Siva also revealed that Ajith underwent specialised training to learn the dialect spoken in Madurai, Tamil under the tutelage of Chandran. "He has exhibited a different side of his acting in the film. Something which I have not witnessed before."

Writer Aadhi Narayanan, a longtime collaborator of Siva, has worked in Viswasam too. Besides Aadhi, Vikram Vedha dialogue writer Manikandan and the co-writers of Irumbu Thirai, Bhagyaraj and Sabari have also jointly penned the film's dialogues.

Lady Superstar Nayanthara, who is basking in the glory of consecutive heroine-led projects such as Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikkaa Nodigal, is playing the role of Niranjana in the movie. Her character is modeled on the lines of Kopperundevi, represented by Tamannaah Bhatia in Veeram, which marked the first collaboration of Ajith and Siva. "Nayanthara plays a powerful role in the film. We have given her a character through which she can showcase her acting chops," said Siva.

Also featuring a battalion of comedians such as Vivek, Yogi Babu, Kovai Sarala, Thambi Ramaiah, and Robo Shankar, Viswasam has music composed by D Imman. The project marks Imman's first association with Ajith. While Thambi Ramaiah plays Ajith's maternal uncle in the movie, Vivek will be seen in the second half.

Siva has also assured that Viswasam has more entertaining elements than Veeram, which was released for Pongal festival and went on to set the cash registers ringing at the box-office. The album has five songs and each track will be of a different genre. "I can guarantee that two songs will be proper chartbusters," said Siva, adding that the movie has five riveting stunt sequences choreographed by Stunt Silva.

Unfazed by the box-office debacle of Vivegam, Siva says he never takes the success or failure of his films to his head. "I don't have time to be on Twitter or Facebook these days. That's the reason I'm not active nowadays."

Meanwhile, Ajith returned from his brief sojourn to Germany on Friday night and was mobbed by his fans during the wee hours of the morning.

Updated Date: Dec 03, 2018 17:02 PM