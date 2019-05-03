Ajaz Khan, former Bigg Boss contestant, booked for allegedly assaulting model, director of fashion event

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan was booked for an alleged assault by the Vashi police, writes Hindustan Times. Khan was to be a part of a fashion show at the India Design Week held at CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi, Navi Mumbai on 30 April (Tuesday).

According to sub-inspector Sopan Rakhude, Khan was going to walk the ramp for a designer. After he arrived at the venue he was upset to find out that he was not allotted a separate changing room and got into an argument with the show's director, eventually leading to a fight. A model, who tried to intervene also got hurt. Khan left the venue after the fight and the show was cancelled.

Hindustan Times writes that a case has been registered against Khan and his bodyguards under sections 143, 147, 149, 294, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Rakhunde added that the female models had said that Khan had filmed them and sang "vulgar songs" around them. However, this has not been confirmed.

Khan has denied being a part of the violence but insisted that he was involved in putting a stop to it .He told Hindustan Times, "It was a badly organised event, and the models were not provided food, water or AC. I heard some people arguing over the payments as well. The organisers then called bouncers and a fight broke out between them and the models. I tried to stop them.” “I don’t think my name is in the FIR or else they [police] would have called me. It is irresponsible... to blame me. I am a punching bag. A model has taken a video of the incident and I have proof I was not involved."

