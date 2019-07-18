Ajaz Khan arrested by Mumbai police after actor posts 'communal' Tik Tok video
Actor Ajaz Khan, who also appeared on Bigg Boss, has been arrested by the Mumbai police for his dubious Tik Tok video, reports Times Now. The video was billed as 'communal' in nature. The actor apparently threatened violence against a certain community. His video was, in essence, a reaction to the FIR filed by Mumbai police against Tik Tok celebrities who spoke about Tabrez Ansari's lynching. Many made highly problematic, inciteful videos after that.
Ajaz has earlier been arrested in 2018 when the Anti-Narcotics Cell put him behind bars after procuring drugs from his hotel room. The Bombay High Court had however granted him bail after the incident.
#Breaking | Actor Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) arrested by @MumbaiPolice for a controversial #TikTok video. The video was reportedly ‘communal’ in nature; hence, he was arrested. | @siddhantvm with details. | #TikTokNotice pic.twitter.com/NPnvcyDrSd
Ajaz is seen mocking the police in the video with a well-known Bollywood dialogue. On Wednesday, court orders quashed anticipatory bails for all the people who were involved in making inciteful videos.
