The news came 10 days after Ashoke Pandit sought out a hospital bed on Twitter for Ajay Sharma, stating that the film editor was battling with coronavirus

Ajay Sharma, the editor of Bollywood films like Jagga Jasoos, Karwaan, Ludo among others, passed away last night, 5 May. Ajay, who has also worked for Amazon Prime Video’s Bandish Bandits, was currently working on his upcoming project Rashmi Rocket featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

Taking to social media, actor Shreya Pilgaonkar mourned his death and wrote, “Devasted is an understatement. We lost Ajay Sharma today. Not just an incredibly fine editor but an absolute gem of a human being. Nothing makes sense".

S. Suresh, who is also a film editor, offered condolences to Ajay’s family, friends and tweeted; “Life is so unfair. Rest in Peace, Ajay Sharma, a great talent gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time.”

Devasted is an understatement 💔

We lost Ajay Sharma today.

Not just an incredibly fine editor but an absolute gem of a human being . Nothing makes sense . — Shriya Pilgaonkar (@ShriyaP) May 5, 2021

Life is so unfair. Rest in Peace, Ajay Sharma, a great talent gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time. 🕯️🌹 https://t.co/NoSLctK7AR — T.S.Suresh (@editorsuresh) May 5, 2021

#RIP Ajay Sharma. Gone too soon. 💔 — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) May 5, 2021

The news came 10 days after filmmaker Ashoke Pandit sent out an SOS on Twitter seeking an oxygen bed for Ajay, whose levels had dropped to 83. The tweet indicates that Sharma was battling with coronavirus .

As per India Today, a friend of Ajay Sharma also revealed that the young film editor indeed died of COVID-19 .

On the professional front, Ajay also worked as an assistant editor for movies like Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Agneepath, Kai Po Che, Life in A Metro, and The Dirty Picture. His filmography also includes Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Crook: It’s Good to Be Bad, and Tum Mile.

He had also directed a short film titled Jolly 1995. Ajay recently bagged Filmfare Award for Best Editing for Anurag Basu’s Ludo and Zee Cine Awards for Best Editing for Jagga Jasoos in 2017.