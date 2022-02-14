Ajay Devgn's Rudra-The Edge of Darkness is an Indian rendition of the globally successful British series, Luther. The series has a dark and complex narrative that is an idiosyncratic race-against-the-clock thriller delving into the psyche of highly-intelligent criminals and the detective who hunts them.

After giving a glimpse into the dark and unjust world of Rudra, Ajay Devgn on Monday revealed new trailer and release date of his upcoming series. The Disney+ Hotstar's new show will premiere on 4 March, 2022.

About the trailer:

The actor will be seen essaying the role of a cop with shades of grey. Rudra: The Edge of Darkness will mark Ajay Devgn’s digital debut. Building curiosity, the trailer opens with dialogue by Ajay Devgn, “Jo andharo mein chupta hai, main usse wahi milta hu.” As he further introduces himself as ACP Rudra Veer, we get to see a glimpse of him solving the most mysterious crimes in the most unconventional ways.

Helmed by director Rajesh Mapuskar, this riveting psychological crime drama is Ajay Devgn’s digital series debut, where he will be donning the avatar of a cop. Along with a new teaser, he wrote, “Surrounded by darkness, I'm ready to bring justice to light! #HotstarSpecials #Rudra all episodes streaming from 4th March only on @disneyplushotstar #RudraOnHotstar (sic).” Watch the trailer here:

What did Ajay Devgn say about the series?

Ajay Devgn had opened up about his character in Rudra and also, why he finally decided to make his digital debut. He had shared in a statement, “My attempt has always been to tell unique stories and work with good talent. The idea is to raise the bar of entertainment in India. The digital world excites me, and I am looking forward to working with Applause and BBC to bring this series to life on Disney+ Hotstar VIP."

He further added, "Rudra - The Edge of Darkness is a compelling and highly intriguing story and I can't wait to begin this new journey! Playing a cop on screen is not new to me, but this time the character is more intense, complex and dark. What drew me most to his persona, is that he is possibly the greyest character you may come across in recent times."

The six-episode series is an Indian rendition of the globally successful British series, Luther. The series has a dark and complex narrative that is an idiosyncratic race-against-the-clock thriller delving into the psyche of highly-intelligent criminals and the detective who hunts them. Rudra-The Edge of Darkness will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.