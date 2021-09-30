Entertainment

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan to release in cinemas on 3 June 2022, announces producer Boney Kapoor

Maidaan will see Ajay Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Press Trust of India September 30, 2021 12:59:22 IST
Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is set to open worldwide on 3 June, 2022, the film's producer Boney Kapoor announced on Thursday.

Based on the golden years of Indian football, the film will see Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Kapoor, who has produced several films including Mr India, No Entry, Judaai, Wanted and Mom, took to Twitter to share the new release date of Maidaan.

Devgn also shared the news on his Twitter handle and said he is confident that the movie will appeal to every Indian.

The sports drama has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maidaan has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho! fame from a screenplay by Saiwyn Quadras and dialogues penned by Ritesh Shah.

Also starring Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, the film is presented by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor.

Kapoor is also serving as the producer along with Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta.

