Ajay Devgn's first Netflix production Tribhanga, directed by Renuka Shahane, goes on floors

Ajay Devgn and streamer Netflix are joining hands for film "Tribhanga", a multi-generational story to be directed by actor Renuka Shahane. The film, which derives its title from an Odissi dance pose, will begin shooting from 10 October (Thursday). It will stream exclusively on Netflix.

The film will mark the digital debut of Ajay's wife, actor Kajol, who stars alongside Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor.

Ajay is producing the project through his banner Ajay Devgn FFilms, in collaboration with Bannijay Asia and Siddharth P Malhotra's Alchemy Films.

"Tribhanga is a story of three women from the same household who belong to different generations. The story has a universal appeal and we wanted to tell this story as a film."

"When my team and co-producer Banijay Asia got on board with Netflix, we were excited that we could tell this story in a much more nuanced manner, with the highest production standards possible and reach a wider audience," Ajay told PTI.

Set in Mumbai, the film weaves a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to modern-day.

It is described as a "heart-warming storyline that looks at the importance of family in everyday lives".

The actor-producer lauded the film's script which has been developed by Renuka.

"Tribhanga is an Odissi dance pose that is disjointed and asymmetrical, yet mesmerising and sensuous, so much like the lives of the three women characters of the film -- Nayan, Anu, and Masha, played by Kajol, Mithila Palkar, and Tanvi Azmi."

Renuka said she is looking forward to start working on the film.

"This is an incredible opportunity and it feels amazing to collaborate with Netflix for the film and know that it will be available across the world on literally the same day. We have a great cast and a beautiful storyline. I cannot wait to begin shooting," she said in a statement.

Aashish Singh, Director, Original Film, Netflix India, also hailed the film's story as something that will resonate with the global audience.

"It is a very exciting script. Renuka Shahane is an incredible writer. Siddharth P Malhotra is the creative producer on the film. We were thinking who should be cast for this film and instantly we all thought Kajol was the best fit. She had not agreed to do anything on OTT before. Siddharth took it to her and she loved it instantly. She agreed to do it and spoke to Ajay, who also agreed to it. So the idea of bringing together everyone for this film fructified. It is perfect for Netflix and will definitely resonate with audiences in India and globally," he told PTI.

