Ajay Devgn's Apla Manus remake to star Sonakshi Sinha, after Kareena Kapoor opts out due to date issues

The Hindi remake of the Ajay Devgn produced Marathi hit Apla Manus will star Sonakshi Sinha in the female lead, after talks with Kareena Kapoor did not work out, as reported by DNA.

Ashutosh Gowariker is making the Hindi remake of Apla Manus which starred Nana Patekar and was very well received, both by audiences and critics alike. Kareena Kapoor had been approached by the Lagaan director for the role, but her final nod was still awaited. Now Sonakshi Sinha is in talks for the same role, with Kareena’s commitment to Raj Mehta’s next film with Akshay Kumar being cited as the reason for her not doing the project, as reported by DNA.

Apla Manus featured Nana Patekar and Iravati Harshe as the two leads, in a story about a couple living with an elderly father-in-law and the cultural and generational clash that ensues. An unexpected incident shakes up their lives and leads to emotional and relationship turmoil. The movie had grossed more than Rs 20 crore in its first 50-day run at the box-office, a mean feat for a Marathi film.

Sonakshi sinha will be up for the role played by Iravati Harshe. The Noor actress currently has quite a few projects in her kitty, with Karan Johar’s Kalank, Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi and Dabangg 3 all lined up. Kareena Kapoor, meanwhile, is busy basking in the success of Veere Di Wedding.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 18:38 PM