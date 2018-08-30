Ajay Devgn to produce Hansal Mehta's upcoming comedy in third collaboration with Luv Ranjan

After De De Pyaar De with Tabu and Rakul Preet and the untitled project also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn will again collaborate with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan to produce Hansal Mehta's next film, reports Mumbai Mirror.

The publication also quoted a source close to the project: "It’s an out-and-out comedy that the trio have been discussing for a while now and have locked the initial formalities. The cast is in the process of being finalised even as Hansal has got busy with prep. The film is expected to roll by the year-end,” informs a source close to the development."

Devgn has in the past produced films like Parched and Shivaay. He has also produced the Pradeep Sarkar helmed upcoming dramedy with Kajol in the lead, Helicopter Eela, which hits the theatres on 12 October. He will also be seen in Indra Kumar's ensemble comedy Total Dhamaal and will star in as well as co-produce Om Raut's Taanaji- The Unsung Warrior.

Mehta has previously helmed films like Aligarh and Omerta starring Rajkummar Rao and also Simran with Kangana Ranaut in the lead. The filmmaker has also received a National Award for his 2012 film Shahid, also starring Rajkummar. Mirror writes that he is gearing up for another film titled Swagat Hai with the actor.

