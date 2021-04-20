Ajay Devgn to make digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar crime series Rudra – The Edge of Darkness; see first look

Ajay Devgn will play the titular role of a cop in Rudra TheEdge Of Darkness, the official Hindi adaptation of Idris Elba's Luther

Ajay Devgn is all set to enter digital space with his first-ever crime-drama series Rudra – The Edge of Darkness. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series is the Hindi remake of the British show– Luther.

This Hotstar Specials series will soon be going into production and will be shot across iconic locales of Mumbai.

Devgn on his digital debut said, “My attempt has always been to tell unique stories and work with good talent. The idea is to raise the bar of entertainment in India. The digital world excites me, and I am looking forward to working with Applause and BBC to bring this series to life on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Rudra - The Edge of Darkness is a compelling and highly intriguing story and I can't wait to begin this new journey! Playing a cop on screen is not new to me, but this time the character is more intense, complex and dark. What drew me most to his persona, is that he is possibly the greyest character you may come across in recent times.”

Check out the announcement here

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said, “Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is one of our biggest shows to date and we are very excited to have Ajay Devgn play the lead. He truly has the fiery intensity and persona required to play this iconic character. With Disney+ Hotstar VIP we have built a strong foundation and are looking forward to creating this global series. We work very closely with BBC Studios to bring the best stories to Indian audiences and Rudra is a brilliant reimagination of an iconic global format.”

Rudra - The Edge of Darkness will stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.