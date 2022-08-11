The actor, who is currently directing his fourth film, shared an endearing moment from the sets with his son Yug Devgan.

Ajay Devgn blessed our Instagram feed on Thursday with an adorable father-son moment. The 53-year-old actor who is currently directing and starring in his next film Bholaa shared a glimpse from the sets on Instagram. The actor-turned-filmmaker shared a video from the sets of the movie where he was seen practicing a special handshake with his son Yug Devgan.

The video showed Ajay dressed in a seafoam shade shirt, embracing his 11-year-old son Yug, who was wearing a pink collared shirt. The father-son duo shared a hug and then practised a unique handshake. Fellow crew members on the sets also witnessed the handshake ritual between Ajay and Yug. The Singham actor shared the video on Instagram along with a caption that read, “Working on our special father-son handshake.”

The video has been viewed over 317k times since it was shared on the social media platform earlier on Thursday. Fans and followers of the actor are also sharing their reaction to the video. One of the users commented, “That is so adorable.” Another fan said, “Aah so cute.”

Married to actress Kajol, the couple are parents to two kids Nysa and Yug. While Nysa is currently enrolled at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland to study international hospitality, Yug is still in school. Ajay often shares pictures with his children on social media. On the occasion of Nysa’s birthday this year, the Runway 34 actor shared her picture on Instagram and added to the caption, “Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you.”

Ajay’s next directorial venture, Bholaa, is the remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi, which starred Karthi as the protagonist. The Tamil film which came out in 2019 was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action thriller narrated the story of a prisoner who helps the police when they are attacked by a gang of smugglers. The cops then help him reunite with his daughter. Bholaa also stars Tabu.

