Needless to say, the desperation around Drishyam 2 is so amped that even the smallest update around the movie, makes the title catapult in the top trending list. Just a couple of days after unveiling Tabu and Akshaye Khanna’s first look from the sequel of the 2015 movie, the makers have finally dropped the first look of Drishyam’s lead star Ajay Devgn. While the teaser shared a glimpse of the National Award-winning star towards the end of the clip, the latest poster exhibits Ajay in a full frame. The poster not only shows Ajay exhibiting an intense expression but is also shared with a cryptic caption, the trajectory which was maintained while sharing the first looks of Tabu and Akshaye. All in all the fans are so intrigued with glimpses of the upcoming movie that they have already declared it to be the “Movie of the year.”

While unveiling his first look, Ajay wrote in the caption, “Sawaal yeh nahin ki aapki aakhon ke saamne kya hai; sawaal yeh hai ki aap dekh kya rahe hain. Drishyam2, Case Reopens on 18th November 2022.” In the picture, Ajay, who is holding a spade in his left hand, can be seen standing at the forefront of a heap of soil. Dressed in an olive green shirt atop a pair of denim jeans, Ajay can be seen sporting a bearded look in the second part of Abhishek Pathak’s directorial. This comes a few days after Ajay took to his official Twitter account to share the first look of Tabu in their upcoming mystery thriller. While sharing the poster, Ajay shared a cryptic caption and wrote, “Kaha tha na, woh itni jaldi humara peecha nahi chodne wale…woh fir aayenge.”

In the poster, Tabu can be seen standing amidst the two cops, symbolising that she is still hoping to know the truth and hasn’t forgotten her son’s death. On the other hand, two days back Tabu shared the first look of Akashaye, wherein the actor decked in a formal suit can be seen playing chess. Continuing the trajectory of a cryptic caption, Tabu wrote, “Dushman ko harane ka Mauka Aksar dushman aapko khud deta hai.”

Looking at Akshaye’s poster, he seems like a new senior official on the case. The poster symbolises that it’s his turn to play the part. Well, let’s cut to the chase, these back-to-back glances of the upcoming movie have made the fans go bonkers. And with each day passing it is becoming hard for all to hold their horses. The movie which is backed by T-Series and Panorama Studios is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie Drishyam 2 and will hit the theatres on 18 November.

