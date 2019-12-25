Ajay Devgn says violence during CAA Protests is not the solution: What we need to do is amicably settle it

Ajay Devgn has opened up to The Quint on his take on the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. He says there are many sensitive issues Bollywood actors are not allowed to speak on as they are burning political issues.

He adds while he does not have a deep understanding of the matter, violence can be avoided at all costs, and the issue can be sorted more "amicably."

“This is a democracy and everybody has the right to protest and the establishment has a right of its own opinion. All we need to do is amicably settle it," Ajay tells The Quint.

He explains his statement about actors not being able to speak on issues, adding that invariably, if actors pass any statement, it ends up offending one side or the other, and that becomes the cause of further news. Giving examples of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aamir Khan, Ajay substantiates his point.

On the work front, Ajay has a period drama lined up for next year. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, scheduled to release next year, will also feature Saif Ali Khan and Kajol.

Check out the clip

Featuring Devgn as the valiant Maratha warrior Subedar Tanhaji Malusare, the film charts the heroic character's journey through the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD. Saif Ali Khan will play the role of antagonist Uday Bhan Singh in the film.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is slated to release on 10 January, 2020.

Updated Date: Dec 25, 2019 14:31:27 IST