Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh engage in Twitter roasting session that ends as a hilarious exchange

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Ajay Devgn, who will seen sharing screen space in Total Dhamaal, cannot stop roasting each other on Twitter and the results are quite entertaining.

Ajay had recently shared a picture of him with Total Dhamaal director Indra Kumar. While Ajay and Indra were posing for the photo, it was Riteish who was photobombing the picture that made news. Posting the photo on his Twitter Ajay called him, “daadhi wala baba (an old bearded man).”

To which, Deshmukh had a witty response.

However, the roasting did not end here. Ajay’s motorbike and car stunt in Phool Aur Kante and the Golmaal franchise respectively led quite a reputation among internet memes. Hence, Riteish soon shared a video of a dog riding atop an auto-rickshaw without a care in world, saying "Just saw your dog".

Ajay was quick to retort with a photo of bird balancing on two different stakes of a picket fence. He replied "Ya just like how this bird is mine"

Other than Ajay and Riteish, Total Dhamaal also stars Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film releases on 22 February .

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2019 14:17:35 IST