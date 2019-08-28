Ajay Devgn reportedly becomes first Indian actor to own British luxury SUV, Cullinan, worth Rs. 6.95 cr

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has joined the bevy of celebrities to own luxury vehicles. The latest addition to the actor’s garage is British luxury car maker Rolls-Royce’s biggest diamond, Cullinan SUV. The car was launched in India at Rs 6.95 crore (ex-showroom), and Devgn seems to have gotten his hands on one, reports News18.

However, Ajay is not the first Indian personality to own the Cullinan. Reliance Industries entrepreneur Mukesh Ambani owns this luxury car, while T-series head Bhushan Kumar was recently spotted with a red Cullinan.

This Rolls-Royce SUV is powered by a 6.8-litre V12 petrol engine that produces 560 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque, writes Car and Bike. Apart from its pricing that makes it the second most expensive offering from Rolls-Royce, the Cullinan is also the company's first-ever SUV.

Meanwhile, Ajay, who was last seen in De De Pyaar De, is prepping for Bhuj: The Pride Of India. He will play Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was the supervisor of Bhuj airport in Gujarat during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. Touted as as India's 'Pearl Harbour moment', the film follows how Karnik and his team with the help of local women reconstructed the destroyed Indian Air Force (IAF) airstrip in Bhuj, Gujarat. He has also began shooting for his next feature, Maidaan, a sports film based on how the Indian Football team, under the guidance of SA Rahim, brought glory to the country during the years of 1952-1962. Devgn will reportedly play the role of Indian football coach and manager, Syed Abdul Rahim.

He also recently announced the historical drama Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, which will feature him in the titular role. Helmed by Om Raut, Tanaji will see Saif Ali Khan play the antagonist in the film. The ambitious period film is slated to release on 10 January, 2020.

