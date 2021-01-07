Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth Malhotra to star in Indra Kumar's comedy Thank God
Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar, is scheduled to go on floors from 21 January
Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh are teaming up for director Indra Kumar's Thank God, the makers announced on Thursday.
The slice-of-life comedy is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Indra and co-produced by Yash Shah.
Here is the announcement
Happy to announce my next film, #ThankGod - a slice of life comedy starring @SidMalhotra, @Rakulpreet & me. Directed by @Indra_kumar_9, the film is set to go on floors from 21st January 2021. Stay tuned!#BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar #AshokThakeria @SunirKheterpal @DeepakMukut
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 7, 2021
Indra Kumar said he is excited to begin work on the film, scheduled to go on floors from 21 January. He has previously directed films like Masti and Dhamaal.
"Hopefully it all goes well as we have taken all the precautions necessary (for the shoot). It is an entertaining slice-of-life comedy with a message," the director said.
Malhotra and Singh have previously starred together in 2018's Aiyaary and Marjaavaan (2019).
This will also be Singh and Devgn's third collaboration. They have worked on the 2019 film De De Pyaar De and are reuniting for Mayday, which Devgn is directing as well.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
