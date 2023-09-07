Actors Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika’s supernatural thriller movie will make its debut on theatres countrywide on March 8, 2024, the makers announced on Thursday.

The untitled film is directed by filmmaker Vikas Bahl, known for movies such as “Super 30”, “Queen” and “Goodbye”.

Jio Studios shared the news on Instagram and wrote- “Get ready for a most gripping experience! The edge-of-the-seat yet-to-be-titled supernatural thriller featuring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan & Jyotika is hitting theatres on March 8, 2024! The film is directed by Vikas Bahl.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

With the upcoming project, Jyotika will be making a comeback to Hindi films after 25 years. Her last Hindi film is Priyadarshan-directed Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1997), which also marked her debut in Bollywood.

The film will also mark the Hindi movie debut of actor Janki Bodiwala, who has worked on Gujarati titles like “Chhello Divas”, “Tamburo”, “Chhutti Jashe Chhakka” and “Bau Na Vichar”.

The project is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, and Panorama Studios International. It is produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.