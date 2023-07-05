Ajay Devgn likes grandeur it seems. He made the most expensive Hindi film of that time (2000 to be precise) in the form of Raju Chacha that was budgeted at over Rs 32 crore. In 2019, he became the owner of world’s most expensive SUV- Rolls Royce Cullinan, which costs around Rs 7 crore.

Now, a report by Money Control says he has purchased five office properties in Mumbai’s Andheri area worth Rs 45 crore. The report says all five properties are part of an under-construction commercial project called Signature by Veer Savarkar Projects, in Andheri West. The office units with a total area of 13,293 square feet are located within Signature Building, Oshiwara, along Veera Desai Road.

The value of the three units that are located on the 16th floor is Rs 30.35 crore and the stamp duty paid is Rs 1.82 crore. The units have a built-up area of 8,405 square feet. The two offices purchased on the 17th floor have cost Rs 14.74 crore on which stamp duty paid is Rs 88. 45 lacs.

Kajol has bought an apartment too

Kajol Devgan has purchased an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 16.50 crore. According to the property registration documents accessed by IndexTap, Kajol’s new apartment has a carpet area of 2,493 square feet. The property comes with as many as four reserved car parking spots. Reportedly, the sale deed was registered on 13 April and a stamp duty of about Rs 99 lakh was paid by the actress. The seller is Bharat Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd.

The apartment, sold by Bharat Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd, is located at Juhu Acropolis in Mumbai’s posh area of Vile Parle West. The news comes on a day when Kajol and Ajay Devgan are celebrating the birthday of their daughter Nysa.

