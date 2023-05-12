Mass Maharaja Ajay Devgn is all set to deep dive into your fears with his next. Post the success of Drishyam 2, the actor and Panorama Studios are collaborating for a supernatural thriller which will be directed by Vikas Bahl.

The film will go on floors in June and will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

The film will be produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios. It is currently in the pre-production stage and the makers will be unraveling more information about the film in the near future.

