Ajay Devgn on Total Dhamaal: Comedy films aren't brainless; it requires intelligence to make people laugh

Ajay Devgn, who headlines the upcoming comedy drama Total Dhamaal, fails to understand why comedy films are labelled “brainless” as he believes it requires intellect to create funny content. The 49-year-old actor also toplines Rohit Shetty directed Golmaal franchise feels it requires intelligence to make people laugh. Ajay said comedians all over the world are the biggest stars and rule the entertainment industry.

“I don’t know why they say it is brainless. It is not easy to make people laugh. Today in our country or all over the world, comedians are the biggest stars. Like here in India, we have Kapil Sharma. It needs intelligence to make people laugh, you just can’t make faces and make people laugh,” Ajay told Press Trust of India (PTI).

Devgn is a new addition to the Dhamaal franchise, which was previously lead by actor Sanjay Dutt. While talking to PTI , he mentioned he choose the script because he found it hillarious. Devgn added that every scene in the script felt a laugh riot. He further added such films do not have depth of story but you are meant to have fun.

For Total Dhamaal, actors Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene too have been roped in for the first time while Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffery and Arshad Warsi are reprising their roles. Directed by Indra Kumar, the movie is slated to release on 22 February.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2019 11:49:10 IST