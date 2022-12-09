Ajay Devgn on Salaam Venky: To Kajol, the one who makes my life big, you are superlative in the film

Ahead of Salaam Venky‘s release, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn got to watch his wife Kajol’s upcoming film, and now he is all praise for the team. Taking to Instagram, Ajay called the film ‘special’ and mentioned how the movie ‘charged’ him emotionally. He further also lauded the entire cast, especially actor Vishal Jethwa, who plays the role of Kajol’s son in the film. However, it was the actor’s special note for his wife that won fans’ hearts. Sharing a photo of Kajol in his Instagram post, Ajay noted that she was ‘superlative’ in the film.

“To Kajol, the one who makes my zindagi badi (life big), you are superlative in the film”, the message in the post read. Furthermore, the caption of the post states, “Salaam Venky ‘charged’ me emotionally. This one is special. The whole team shines, especially Revathy Asha Kelunni. And, young Vishal Jethwa My best wishes to the entire cast and crew.”

Check the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Notably, the post shows how the Singham star always extended his support to his wife. Both Ajay and Kajol have been known for their strong bond. Being married for more than two decades now, the couple has been extending their support to each other time and again.

In the meantime, as soon as the photo was shared, many fans took to the comment section and shared their reactions. Kajol’s sister Tanisha Mukherji also dropped heart emojis in the comments.

One user wrote, “Ajay is Extremely Lucky and Fortunate to get Kajol as his wife. Kajol is an Exceptional wife, we all see that. Loads Love and Best Wishes for this Beautiful Couple”, while another person commented, “Fantastic performance by Kajol Madam. Very very natural acting Kajol Madam. I’m a big fan of u Madam.”

About Salaam Venky

Directed by Revathi, Salaam Venky is based on the true story of the young chess player Kolavennu Venkatesh, who suffered from Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and passed away in 2004. The film is all set to release on 9 December 2022. Recently, a special screening was also held for many of Kajol’s close friends and celebrities from the industry.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.