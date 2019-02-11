Ajay Devgn on #MeToo in Bollywood: Can't be judgemental until somebody is proven guilty

Ajay Devgn says he was shocked by the #MeToo allegations against some of the prominent names in the Indian film industry but he believes a due course of law should be followed in such cases.

Several Bollywood personalities such as directors Rajkumar Hirani, Subhash Ghai, Sajid Khan, Vikas Bahl and Rajat Kapoor, actor Alok Nath, singer Kailash Kher and music composer Anu Malik were called out for sexually harassing women over the years.

"A couple of things came out and some people are like this but everybody is not like that (sic). I would say some names did shock me but then I can't be judgmental completely till somebody proves someone guilty or not," Ajay told Press Trust of India.

Ajay, who has supported the movement in the past, believes the power game does not work anymore in the industry.

"The new generation is thinking differently, they are not going to accept the bullshit what people used to accept couple of years back. They are changing and we are changing and that change is for better. With the media coming in, everything is out in the open.

"You can't say 'I am very powerful and you can't mess with me', you cannot mess with anybody as everybody is at the same platform, at the same stage. So big or small doesn't matter anymore, which is a good thing," he said.

On the work front, the 49-year-old actor will be next seen in Total Dhamaal that releases on 22 February.

He is also working on De De Pyaar De with Tabu, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, Chanakya with Neeraj Pandey, a biopic on the legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and a Luv Ranjan's film with Ranbir Kapoor.

