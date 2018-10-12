Ajay Devgn on #MeToo: If anyone has wronged even a single woman, I will not stand for it

Amid the rising number of cases and accounts in the #MeToo wave, actor Ajay Devgn has said he was disturbed to read so many accounts of harassment in the industry. He added, in a tweet, that he believed in providing women with a safe and respectful workplace and will not tolerate such behaviour at Ajay Devgn FFilms, his production company.

I’m disturbed by all the happenings with regards to #MeToo. My company and I believe in providing women with utmost respect and safety. If anyone has wronged even a single woman, neither ADF nor I will stand for it. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 12, 2018

As multiple women came out to share their #MeToo experiences with Sajid Khan, the Bollywood director stepped down from his project , actor Akshay Kumar cancelled its shoot, and Sajid's family members Farah Khan and Farhan Akhtar expressed disappointment on Friday.

Sajid has been named by multiple women, including two actresses — Saloni Chopra and Rachel White — and journalist Karishma Upadhyay, for sexual misconduct and harassment.

The accusations against Sajid are "heartbreaking for the family", said his filmmaker-sister Farah Khan. Their cousin, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar said he was "shocked, disappointed and heartbroken" to read stories about Sajid's behaviour.

Akshay was disturbed to read about the claims against Sajid, and requested Housefull 4 producers to cancel the shoot until further investigation. The film also features Nana Patekar, who too is accused of sexual misconduct by actress Tanushree Dutta.

