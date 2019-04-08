Ajay Devgn on his 14-year-old daughter Nysa being trolled: Request paparazzi to at least leave children alone

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently opened up on the rising culture of paparazzi and how it is affecting him and his family. Sometime back, Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa was body shamed and trolled by the netizens over her airport look. The picture in which the 14-year-old was donning a light blue long hoodie saw people commenting on her looks and calling her out for not wearing her pants underneath.



Ajay Devgn said that the entire incident disturbed not just Nysa but the entire family. The actor, in an interaction with Hindustan Times, addressed the trolling incident and said, “She is just a 14-year-old and I feel, at times, people forget that and talk rubbish. She was wearing such a long shirt and she was also wearing shorts. Now because of the length of the shirt, her shorts weren't visible and the kid got trolled for that.”

“I don’t know what kind of people these are and because of them we are paying the price. I request the paparazzi to at least leave the children alone,” he further added. He believes that the paparazzi should give space to the children of famous people as they don’t like to dress up every time they step out.

On the work front, the actor, who was last seen in the multi-starrer Total Dhamaal, will be next seen in Akiv Ali's De De Pyaar De alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu. Apart from this, he will also star in Om Raut's Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior alongside Saif Ali Khan and in SS Rajamouli's RRR, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

